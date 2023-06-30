Gulf Coast Humane Society shares tips to help your furry friend cope with fireworks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With fireworks come those loud bangs and whistles, which can often terrorize pets with sensitive hearing. Gulf Coast Humane Society officials said to make sure you know how your pets react to fireworks and address it appropriately.

If your pet likes to run when they are scared, be sure to take them out before the fireworks begin so they can stay inside when they start.

"If you know that they chew up your house if fireworks are going on, try to make sure that they have something to distract them, like a calm toy,” said marketing and communications manager Jackie McCullough. “I really like lick mats, as well. If you know if they just like to, you know, hide -- my dog likes to hide in the closet -- so I just let her hide in the closet.”



If your pet has severe issues with loud noises, you do have the option of seeing a vet about possible anxiety medications.