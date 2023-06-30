x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gulf Coast Humane Society shares tips to help your furry friend cope with fireworks

Calm toys and lick mats are just two of the suggestions experts have to help relieve anxiety.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With fireworks come those loud bangs and whistles, which can often terrorize pets with sensitive hearing.

Gulf Coast Humane Society officials said to make sure you know how your pets react to fireworks and address it appropriately.

If your pet likes to run when they are scared, be sure to take them out before the fireworks begin so they can stay inside when they start.

They also said every pet copes differently with loud noises.

"If you know that they chew up your house if fireworks are going on, try to make sure that they have something to distract them, like a calm toy,” said marketing and communications manager Jackie McCullough. “I really like lick mats, as well. If you know if they just like to, you know, hide -- my dog likes to hide in the closet -- so I just let her hide in the closet.”

If your pet has severe issues with loud noises, you do have the option of seeing a vet about possible anxiety medications.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Before You Leave, Check This Out