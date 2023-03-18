1 killed in Gunnison County avalanche

Three people were caught in the avalanche Friday in upper Rapid Creek, southwest of Marble.

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were injured in an avalanche in Gunnison County Friday evening, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) said.

The CAIC said on Friday, three snowboarders were caught in an avalanche in the upper Rapid Creek area southwest of Marble, near Chair Mountain.

One of the men hiked out of the backcountry to get help, the CAIC said. Another was evacuated by helicopter Friday.

The third man was not located Friday, the sheriff's office said. On Saturday, rescue crews found his body buried in the avalanche debris. His name has not yet been released.

