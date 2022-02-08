Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions

Residents told 3NEWS they noticed water gushing from the ground around 7 p.m. Monday and were concerned when the water continued to flow for hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve.

Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a water line break in their neighborhood continued to gush out gallons of water for several hours before the City was able to get it under control.

Neighbors who live on Picadilly Lane told 3NEWS they noticed water gushing from the ground around 7 p.m. Monday and were concerned when the water continued to flow overnight into Tuesday midday.

Neighbors believe it contradicts the current water restrictions in place, that come with large fines.

"You think it would be a priority to be out here fixing it when we are in a drought with no rain to let water run down the street," said one frustrated resident.

Corpus Christi water employee Corey Hardman, said crews did go out to the call on Monday to assess where the water was coming from and determine next steps. He explained that the water line break was just one of several and crews respond to calls in order they are received.

"We've been averaging over the last few weeks about 19 leaks and that's just due to old infrastructure the weather and the shifting of the streets," Hardman said.

He adds, there was no particular reason for these leaks across the City but the heat does play a role and crews are working hard to get them as they come in.

"Its not as simple as turning off the valve because instead of the couple neighbors it might affect, if we turn it off it could effect 100s in the neighborhood," Hardman said.

Hardman said that no ones water bill would be impacted because the water is not running through the customers water meter. Residents who need to make a report can call Corpus Christi Water at 311.

