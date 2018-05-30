He's in trouble again.

Former 148th District Judge Guy Williams was taken to the Nueces County Jail Tuesday night and was charged with one count of public intoxication and one count of disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from Williams' arrest following a car accident at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday on SPID and Whitecap. According to sources, Williams was a passenger in a car that was involved in that accident, and when confronted by police, he became combative and was arrested.

Both are misdemeanor charges. Williams was already out on bond conditions from his prior conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

3News confirmed that Williams paid a $1,000 bond and is already back out of the Nueces County Jail.

