CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former District Judge Guy Williams has been convicted of public intoxication and will now have to pay a fine.

A judge charged Williams with public intoxication and he will have to pay $250.

In 2018 Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into two palm trees on Padre Island on Whitecap near Park Road 22.

According to officers at the scene, Williams reportedly pushed a fire captain and kicked one of the other first responders. Williams refused to get in the back of a police unit and was ultimately arrested on resisting arrest and public intoxication charges.

