Corpus Christi (KIII news) — Suspended District Judge Guy Williams was cleared of a second count of road rage Tuesday.

Williams was found not guilty of the first charge earlier this year. However, his legal problems aren't over yet.

Visiting Judge Sid Harle accepted the defense's motion Tuesday to dismiss the second charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Williams.

Williams was indicted on two felony counts of aggravated assault after he pointed a gun at a couple in a car after he was allegedly cut off. He was found not guilty of the first count but the jury was deadlocked on the second count.

"And so because the jury said he wasn't guilty of the first, we had argued that he wasn't guilty of the second, and so the State agreed and the judge granted our motion and so they had to dismiss the felony," said Lisa Greenburg, Williams' co-council.

The suspended judge's legal troubles aren't over. In May Williams was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest after the car he was riding in as a passenger was involved in an accident.

"Those are allegations. We don't know. We haven't seen the discovery. I don't know what the information is going to charge him with, so we're just waiting," said Terry Shamsie, Williams' co-council. "That will probably move forward I suspect."

That case could be brought before a Grand Jury. In the meantime, Judge Harle imposed bond conditions.

"I would like pretrial services to supervise him not on geographic location, but I do want no alcohol, firearms provisions. They're requesting that he not have firearms on his person or in his vehicle," Harle said.

Williams was allowed to have firearms in his home and the firearms that were taken from him can now be returned to him. Because Williams is being investigated by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for allegations of inappropriate behavior by some fellow judges and court staff, Williams was also ordered not to make contact with any of the people who have made complaints.

