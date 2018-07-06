Back on May 29, Judge Guy Williams was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Officers arrested him for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

3News received the arrest report Thursday. It paints a volatile picture of Williams the night he was arrested.

It was just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29, when officers arrived at the intersection of SPID and White Cap Boulevard. There they found a car that had hit several palm trees before coming to a stop.

Firefighters worked to get the driver out while the passenger, who was later identified as Williams, was standing outside of the vehicle.

When first responders asked if Williams needed medical attention, he allegedly pushed a fire captain. Police said they noticed a strong smell of alcohol on Williams' breathe and that his eyes were bloodshot.

According to police, Williams was acting hostile whenever he was asked questions, and he was eventually arrested for public intoxication. Officers had to pick Williams up and walk him to their car because he was drunk.

Police said Williams began walking on his own but refused to get in the back of the police unit. Instead, he allegedly started kicking one of the officers and pinned the other to the door.

Officers eventually got Williams inside the police unit and charged him with resisting transport.

