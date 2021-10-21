'Guys in Ties' at Menger Elementary hopes to raise new generation of gentlemen

Through the new club, the school hopes to reach male students and connect them with positive adult role models.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Boys over at Menger Elementary School suited up for the first meeting of the "Guys in Ties" club on Wednesday.

Through the new club, the school hopes to reach male students and connect them with positive adult role models.

Councilman Ben Molina stopped by as the first of what is expected to be many guest speakers. The club will meet once a month to discuss social skills, play sports and learn good sportsmanship.

Students will wear dress shirts and neck ties for each meeting.

"If they see someone wearing a tie, they automatically think they're important," Reggie Perez, First Grade Teacher at Menger Elementary, said. "And so if they're important they may feel important and that transfers itself to the way they behave, the way they carry themselves, more self-esteem and all those attributes that we look for in strong, young men."

Perez said he would like the program to be adopted by as many schools as possible and has hopes that it goes national, but his main goal is to raise a new generation of gentlemen.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.