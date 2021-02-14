H-E-B adjusts store hours due to inclement weather

H-E-B says they will continue to closely monitor the weather and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the winter weather making its way to the Coastal Bend and other parts of Texas, H-E-B will temporarily reduce store hours.

As part of ongoing preparation, the company says stores have received increased product deliveries and have other measures in place to ensure stores remain stocked.

The company is also working around the clock to get product to stores.

Customers may also see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. The company says they will do their best to fulfill orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted.

The H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line will be closed on Monday, Feb. 15.

Stores hours could be adjusted according to local conditions and the company says they will continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates should conditions change.

Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)

Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

