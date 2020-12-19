The annual event takes place on Saturday, December 19. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B and the Coastal Bend Food Bank team up for annual 'Feast of Sharing' event

Saturday, December 19 H-E-B and the Coastal Bend Food Bank will be giving away six-thousand meals for their annual 'Feast of Sharing' dinner.

The event will take place at the American Bank Center at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. or until supplies last.

Organizers say the meals are free for everyone. H-E-B partners, food bank staff, and volunteers will be the ones distributing H-E-B meal simple meals in a drive-thru. Bea Hanson with the food bank says the 'Feast of Sharing,' was created to bring a little holiday spirit for those who need it the most.

“It's so important that we are there not just to give families nutritious food and help them survive and stay healthy, but it's important that we help them be part of the celebration,” said Hanson.

Organizers say to enter through Resaca Street.

