Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students at Rose Shaw Elementary school hosted the H-E-B Buddy League Training Academy Wednesday morning to teach students about standing up to bullying.

The Buddy League put on a live show for the children involving music and different animations with some interactive bits, all to help teach the students how important it is not to bully and to be kind to others."At this age, it's important for them to understand empathy and kindness, and that is a kindness campaign that we began last year here at Shaw Elementary. And instilling those virtues in our children

and knowing that being a friend is important," Principal Rebecca Casas said.

In the summer of 2017, the show began development and they visited different schools throughout October.

