Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Children at Driscoll Children's Hospital received a special gift Monday thanks to their friends with H-E-B.

The Texas-based grocery store donated $12,000 to help the hospital buy "Amtrykes" for the hospital's rehabilitation services.

Amtrykes are tricycles that have been adapted for the needs of children who cannot ride the standard tricycle.

Children who are part of the hospital's rehab services can be specially fitted for one to take home.

According to one father who has a daughter in the program the unique tricycle helps get his daughter out of the house.

"She has loved having this bike; it gives her a chance to get out and puddle around the neighborhood and get a little exercise. see the ducks, and she has a lot of fun on it, a lot of fun," Reid Heilman said.

In 2017, the program was able to give out 49-of the specialty tricycles.

