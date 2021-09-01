H-E-B donates truckloads of food, $1 million to Coastal Bend Food Bank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is Hunger Action Month, and H-E-B made it a little easier Wednesday for the Coastal Bend Food Bank to meet the needs of the community.
The grocery store chain, which is celebrating 90 years in Corpus Christi, donated two truckloads of food and $1 million in support of the food bank's campaign for a new building.
RELATED: New 100,000 square foot building for the Coastal Bend Food Bank thanks to a donation from Valero
Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program donated 41 million pounds of food to families in need. And since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CCISD ranks 5th in the state for most reported COVID-19 cases
- Coastal Bend mask mandates: Where does your school stand?
- Nueces County Judge: 'Our hospitalization rates are just downright frightening'
- Coastal Bend school districts dealing with staffing shortages
- Widow details husband's death after not seeking treatment for COVID-19
- CCISD mandates indoor masks for 30 days beginning Aug. 26