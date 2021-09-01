H-E-B donates truckloads of food, $1 million to Coastal Bend Food Bank

H-E-B made it a little easier Wednesday for the Coastal Bend Food Bank to meet the needs of the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is Hunger Action Month, and H-E-B made it a little easier Wednesday for the Coastal Bend Food Bank to meet the needs of the community.

The grocery store chain, which is celebrating 90 years in Corpus Christi, donated two truckloads of food and $1 million in support of the food bank's campaign for a new building.

Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program donated 41 million pounds of food to families in need. And since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than 1 billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.

