CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two truckloads of food were delivered Tuesday morning to the Coastal Bend Food Bank courtesy of H-E-B.

It's part of the grocery chain's effort to support Texas communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, 24 truckloads containing half a million meals will be delivered to 13 food banks around the state, including the two trailers delivered to the Coastal Bend Food Bank Tuesday morning -- one truckload contained chicken, the other contained bread.

Earlier this month, H-E-B donated $1.2 million and 15 truckloads of food and household supplies to food banks around the state.

