CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Coastal Bend educators are moving on to the finals for the H-E-B Excellence in Education awards, which honors outstanding public school professionals.

H-E-B staff and Corpus Christi Independent School District officials surprised principal Josie Alvarez at Zachary Kolda Elementary school with flowers, congratulations, and $1, 000 check.

"Mainly, I'm just proud. Proud that educators are being acknowledged and that I can represent our community," Alvarez said.

The two other educators Porfirio Zamora at Veterans Memorial High School and Jonathan Gain at Flour Bluff High School, were also selected as finalists for the awards.

Overall, state winners will be chosen on May 3 in San Antonio.

