CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you're looking to kick off the holiday season with a free meal this weekend, H-E-B has you covered.

Over 10,000 meals will be served at the 31st annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing at the American Bank Center.

From green beans to potatoes to glazed ham to apple pies, H-E-B will have it all.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing will include free entertainment, and the first 500 people will be able to receive a free flu shot provided by the H-E-B Pharmacy team.

"It's an opportunity for our neighbors to come together and get to know each other, have a nice meal, enjoy some entertainment, see Santa claus. The children obviously to have a good time as well as mom and dad mingling and enjoying time with their friends," public affairs manager Regina Garcia said.