CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Parks and Recreation Department employees joined with volunteers from H-E-B Friday to prepare food to give to Meals on Wheels.

The grocery store chain also announced a $30,000 grant to help the program provide hot meals for seniors seven days a week instead of the current five days a week.

"It certainly helps them by keeping them at home, helping them to stay at home" City Councilman Ben Molina said. "Of course the older population, they may have a weaker immune system so this program just helps them to not be exposed as much to what you and I go through everyday when we go to the grocery store."

The program serves 440 clients every month. Right now it is said to be at capacity, but you can call the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department with any questions about the program.

