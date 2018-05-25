H-E-B is voluntarily issuing an all-store precautionary recall for H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives in 10-ounce glass jars with a best by date of Nov. 3, 2019 due to the possible presence of glass in the product.

Officials with the grocery chain say there have been no injuries reported despite the recall. According to H-E-B they are working closely with their H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives manufacturer to ensure all safety measures are being properly taken.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

