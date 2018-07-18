Corpus Christi (KIII news) — H-E-B issued a voluntary recall Wednesday for two variety packs of Creamy Creations products.

Ice cream and sherbets in three-ounce cups are being recalled due to broken metal that was found in processing equipment during routine maintenance.

The products include:

Creamy Creations Orange Lime Sherbet Cup 12CT/3OZ

UPC #4122081930

Code date: 12/09/2018

Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate 12CT/3OZ

UPC #4122081931

Cose date: 12/10/2018

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

