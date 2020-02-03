TEXAS, USA — H-E-B stores across the state are monitoring and limiting the purchase of cleansing products.

A spokes person of H-E-B sharing in a statement:

"In an effort to make sure all customers have access to hand sanitizer and hand soap, we are limiting purchase to 4 bottles of sanitizer and 4 bottles of hand soap per transaction in one shopping trip."

"Occasionally we will limit product purchases to make sure our customers can find the items they need."

H-E-B also says that product limits are typical at their stores. They say it's to ensure costumers are able to find what they need and limits are part of H-E-B being prepared and protecting product availability.

