H-E-B limiting purchases of certain products to help restore supply after winter storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is recovering and restocking its shelves after last week's winter storm. Due to low supply, the following items and limited at all stores:
Food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Water multipack – Limit 2
- Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
- Eggs – Limit 2
- Milk – Limit 2
- Bread – Limit 2
- Bakery bread – Limit 2
- Bakery tortillas – Limit 2
- Ice – Limit 2
- Charcoal – Limit 2
- All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut and ground – Limit 5 total (does not apply to H-E-B stores in West Texas or Joe V's Smart Shop)
Food items (only for San Antonio, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border H-E-B stores)
- Eggs (5 dozen) – Limit 1
- Eggs (36 count) – Limit 1
- Eggs (less than 30 count) – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Paper towels – Limit 2
- Propane Tanks – Limit 2
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
- (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2
We will update this article as supply returns to normal.
