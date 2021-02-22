x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

H-E-B limiting purchases of certain products to help restore supply after winter storm

The following products are limited at all H-E-B stores, company officials said.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B is recovering and restocking its shelves after last week's winter storm. Due to low supply, the following items and limited at all stores:

Food items (all H-E-B stores)

  •  Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Eggs – Limit 2
  • Milk – Limit 2
  • Bread – Limit 2
  • Bakery bread – Limit 2
  • Bakery tortillas – Limit 2
  • Ice – Limit 2
  • Charcoal – Limit 2
  • All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut and ground – Limit 5 total (does not apply to H-E-B stores in West Texas or Joe V's Smart Shop)

RELATED: Texans helping Texans | H-E-B let customers take free groceries when power went out, Facebook post says

Food items (only for San Antonio, Central Texas, Gulf Coast, Border H-E-B stores)

  • Eggs (5 dozen) – Limit 1
  • Eggs (36 count) – Limit 1
  • Eggs (less than 30 count) – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

  • Paper towels – Limit 2
  • Propane Tanks – Limit 2
  • Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
  • (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
  • Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

We will update this article as supply returns to normal. 

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: