CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have ordered curbside from H-E-B lately, you probably have experienced a long wait with the spike in cases of COVID-19.



More people are turning to curbside grocery pick-up and we reached out to the H-E-B about the overflow of people coming through.

H-E-B told 3News in this statement “we are seeing a high demand in curbside and we are working diligently to support the customer's demand."



Regina García, a spokesperson for H-E-B, wants to remind the community that delivery is still available.