CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An H-E-B Plus employee from the store on Saratago Blvd. has tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives with H-E-B said the employee has been out of the store since May 15 and tested sometime this week.

The current status of the patient is unknown at this time. Representatives said due to privacy laws, they are not able to discuss the employee's health condition.

H-E-B wants to assure the public that the store has been thoroughly sanitized and deep cleaned multiple times.

Full Statement from H-E-B:

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, our H-E-B family of more than 120,000 Partners has not gone unaffected. Through early preparation, continuous guidance, strong sanitation and proper social distancing efforts, we are strongly focused on the health and safety of our Partners and are grateful that Texas has experienced fewer cases than the national average. We must all work to slow the spread. At impacted locations, all directly affected Partners are notified and provided medical advice, each location is deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times. Customers can visit their store’s website to see when an affected Partner last worked in their store. Our primary focus is keeping our Partners and customers safe.

