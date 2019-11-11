CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veteran's Band wrapped up their day at Serrill Park with a hot lunch at Heritage Park.
The hot lunch was courtesy of H-E-B, who also served food to the veterans.
The hot lunch was just one of many events H-E-B puts on for Operation: Appreciation campaign.
