H-E-B puts temporary purchasing limits on products

Officials said limiting product purchases is a proven way to ensure the best service and product availability for all customers.
Credit: KENS 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a list of products at H-E-B that have temporary purchasing limits.

Food items

  • Brisket – Limit 2
  • Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2
  • Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2
  • Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
  • Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
  • Eggs – Limit 2
  • Milk – Limit 2
  • Bread – Limit 2
  • Ice – Limit 2

Non-food items

  • Propane Tanks – Limit 2
  • Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
  • (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
  • Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

