H-E-B puts temporary purchasing limits on products

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a list of products at H-E-B that have temporary purchasing limits.
Food items
- Brisket – Limit 2
- Frozen Chitterlings 5 LB – Limit 2
- Frozen Chitterlings 10 LB – Limit 2
- Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Water multipack – Limit 2
- Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2
- Baby Water multipack – Limit 2
- Eggs – Limit 2
- Milk – Limit 2
- Bread – Limit 2
- Ice – Limit 2
Non-food items
- Propane Tanks – Limit 2
- Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items
- (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- COVID-19 vaccine in the Coastal Bend: Everything you need to know
- LIST: School closures in the Coastal Bend due to inclement weather
- Warming centers available in Corpus Christi during this weekend's freezing weather
- AEP: Outages in Corpus Christi expected to continue through Tuesday, possibly Wednesday