H-E-B recalls ice-cream due to mislabeling

All affected products have been removed from store shelves and no illnesses have been reported, according to their release.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release.

The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.

H-E-B says the issue was discovered when H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Cookies and Cream Ice Cream was identified in some cartons labeled as H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream which contains wheat as an ingredient.