H-E-B working to restock shelves after winter storm

Empty shelves are slowly coming back to life after days of residents struggling to find almost anything.

Even though most of us have our power and water back on after last week's freeze, there’s still plenty of frustration among shoppers who are looking for things like eggs and milk and meat at the grocery stores.

H-E-B is moving quickly to restock stores and empty shelves are slowly coming back to life after days of residents struggling to find almost anything.

“As soon as the weather was cleared in the San Antonio, San Marcos area where both of our deliveries are coming from, we were able to get products in,” said H-E-B representative Regina Garcia.

“This is an emergency effort an emergency and recovery effort for all of us across the state.”

Garcia says the grocery store is in recovery mode.

“Here we are truly in that recovery mode over the next few days and it is going to be a process. It’s going to be days of recovery, but we’re truly seeing more of those trucks coming in,” said Garcia.

“So, the product is there, but it’s gonna take days in order to recover now to get to the point where we were as we’re dealing with COVID.”

Although the shelves aren’t as empty as they were before, there’s a few items still flying off the shelves and purchasing limits.

“The limits vary, they change daily,” said Garcia. “We noted the limit on eggs and some milk as well, meat and also just added paper towels.”

Garcia says they will continue those limits for as long as needed.

“We want to be optimistic of all that is going on across the state and we’re getting as much product as we can to our stores and what that particular store can have the capacity to hold,” said Garcia.

