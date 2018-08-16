Corpus Christi (KIII News) — You might notice something a little different at H-E-B grocery store registers as they have teamed up with the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center to give you the chance to help in the battle.

Tear-pads are at the registers to allow you to choose any amount, even $1, to donate. 100-percent of the proceeds from the tear-pads will go to M.D. Anderson and they will be there through mid-September.

As for the faces you see on the tear pads -- they are cancer survivors themselves.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII