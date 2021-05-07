H-E-B alerts customers about Tyson Foods chicken products recalled due to listeria concerns

More than 8 million pounds of chicken was recalled due to listeria concerns. Some of the affected chicken was sold at H-E-Bs.

The recall involved Tyson food products and H-E-B brand products both at the grocery store and South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

According to a release from H-E-B, the affected products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021. The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021. The affected South Flo Pizza items were produced from Jan. 13, 2021 – July 4, 2021.

The products that are in the recall issued by Tyson Foods have the establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

H-E-B said they’ve removed all of the products from their shelves and production.

They also said customers who bought any of the products on this recall can return them to the store for a full refund. If you have questions, you can call H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.