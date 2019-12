CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Feast of Sharing features over 3,000 pounds of sliced turkey, 2,500 pounds of cornbread dressing, 750 pumpkin pies, 380 gallons of mashed potatoes, and 140 gallons of turkey gravy.

Regina Garcia with H-E-B joined 3News First Edition to talk about the upcoming annual Feast of Sharing event.

This year's Feast of Sharing will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the American Bank Center.