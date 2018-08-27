Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The student body at Haas Middle School doubled Monday thanks to the combination of that campus with Cullen Middle School.

The consolidation of the two campuses was part of the voter approved 2016 bond. Students from Cullen Middle School were sent to the newly renovated Haas Middle School.

Improvements to the school included 17 new classrooms, two new science labs and a new band hall. According to Principal Lynda Deleon, the district has been working all summer to make sure the teachers and faculty feel at home to make welcoming students easier.

"We know change is hard. We know the transition is hard, but we want to share the message that together we're stronger and we're better, so that's our message," Deleon said.

Renovations to the Haas Middle School campus cost $8 million. The size of the student body has grown from 400 to more than 800.

