Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A long-awaited first step towards consolidating Cullen Middle School students into Haas Middle School was completed Friday with a ribbon cutting on McArdle Road.

Renovations and groundbreaking for a new wing were part of bond 2016.

The improvements include 17 new classrooms, two new science labs and a computer lab and boys and girls locker rooms.

"Now we've got enough enrollment. We're projected at 800 to help build up and strengthen all of our programs whether it's band or choir, orchestra, athletics, and art. Build our academics as well," Haas principal Lynda Deleon said.

The additions and renovations are expected to be completed by next spring.

