Habitat for Humanity building their 60th home in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a very special Habitat for Humanity project -- it will be the 60th home they have built in Corpus Christi.

The site, located at 1105 Cabra Street, will soon include a brand new home for a luckily family.

Throughout the years, 3News has highlighted the Habitat for Humanity program and how the families themselves have to help with the construction of their home and be able to pay an affordable mortgage. The mortgage payments are then cycled back into the community so that more Habitat homes can be built.

"Right now homeownership is difficult," said Jeff Lehrman, President of Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi. "There's a lack of affordable housing in this area and really across the state, so any time we can put a new home in place for somebody, the community is going to galvanize behind that."

Habitat for Humanity's online newsletter points out that the organization is expanding into San Patricio County. They are also looking to relocate their offices and their store.

Also, from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, the group will be handing out hurricane kits to community members at First Baptist Church located at 3115 Ocean Drive. The kits will include hygiene and personal protective equipment.