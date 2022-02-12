Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi receives $50k donation

The entirety of the donation will go towards a program put in place for those 65 and up in San Patricio County who need home modification due to their age or disability.

"And it feels really good when you put a family in a home that experiences homeownership for the first time or modify a home in this case for a family that needs it," said President and Director of Habitat for Humanity Jeff Lehrman. "The value, you cant quantify it because it's a life changing event and it really makes their quality of life that much better, and that's what our mission is all about."