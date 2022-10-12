Woman who suffered traumatic brain injury to get new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Shelbie Estrada and her family didn't think she'd be able to live alone after her traumatic accident, but she will soon be a homeowner thanks to the organization.

MONTGOMERY, Texas — A Montgomery woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury and her 12-year-old son are getting a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Shelbie Estrada didn't think she'd be able to own a home. In 2016 she was in a terrible accident.

"In the hospital, I was on 100% life support. They told my family I had a 50/50 percent chance of surviving," Estrada said.

She said it's a miracle she's even alive today.

"I was supposed to be in the hospital bed, for a little while I was, but then I transition into the wheelchair and then after a few years, I was able to move to a walker," Estrada said.

Her family thought she'd never be able to live alone and care for herself.

"For the last, I think, almost 7 years I've had to live with my family," Estrada said.

Soon, Estrada will be a homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The organization has helped more than 7,000 people in the Houston area with home repairs and new homes.

For Estrada. there's a special connection to Habitat for Humanity. Her dad used to supply wood to the organization and he encouraged her to apply to the program before he passed away in 2021.

Soon, she and her son are getting a home in Cedar Creek built by volunteers in the community.

"To even be able to think about owning a home is great because my family thought they were gonna have to take care of me for the rest of their lives," Estrada said.