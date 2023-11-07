(Hair) models gettin' faded in the American Bank Center at this weekend's Barber Expo

Educational seminars, as well as a barber battle and vendors will be part of the 10th annual event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Barber Battle & Expo returns to the American Bank Center this weekend, and founder Rick Morin talked with 3NEWS about the upcoming event.

He even gave Barbi Leo some insight into what the most popular current trends are in men's hair.

We'll give you a hint: The 80s called. They want their 'do back. And that's just one of the headscratchingly popular cuts at the moment.

The show hits the American Bank Center on Saturday and Sunday and will feature educational seminars and a trade show, as well as a barber battle with cash prizes as well as new barber chairs and clippers up for grabs. Registration is still open for these events.

Morin tells us what else is in store for the event in its 10th year.

