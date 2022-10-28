Halloween babies! The Methodist Hospital NICU celebrates in the cutest way

The unit is celebrating Halloween by dressing up its tiniest patients in handmade costumes.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It's a scary cute time of year on the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Methodist Children's Hospital.

The unit is celebrating Halloween by dressing up its tiniest patients in Halloween costumes. Tiny superheroes, bumblebees, princesses, and deliciously-sweet treats are bringing the smiles just in time for their first Halloween. It's a beloved annual tradition at the hospital.

The costumes are handmade by one of the wonderful NICU nurses and volunteers with Threads of Love. The costumes include everything from fuzzy animals, Super Mario Bros., and sweet treats such as cupcakes, doughnuts, and candy corn.

Click through the slideshow below for a dose heartwarming cuteness!

