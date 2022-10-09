Halloween characters placed for victims at Nueces County Memorial Garden

The garden was put together so family members can honor the loved ones they've lost.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Memorial Garden victims received a very special honor as Halloween characters were put up by the founder of the garden, Fallon Wood.

Wood's daughter, Breanna wood was tragically killed back in 2017. After dealing with such devastation, Wood immediately knew she wanted to create something beautiful in honor of her daughter.

If you or someone you know would like to purchase a character, click here. All proceeds go toward the non-profit 3rd annual Christmas event. The theme this year will be "our angels among us."

