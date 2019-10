CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family in Bishop is getting into the Halloween spirit with a Ghostbusters theme.

Sue Anne and Rick Bleibdrey have been putting on a Halloween light show for more than a decade.

The family started the Halloween light show for their kids. Now that their kids are all grown up, the couple continues the tradition for the community.

Residents can see the light show along the 200 block of 3rd Street in Bishop.