HALO-Flight announces new ultrasound technology

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The air ambulance company HALO-Flight is taking their live saving abilities to new heights with the addition of ultrasounds.
The new equipment allows paramedics to perform the image while up in the air in the helicopter. HALO-Flight paramedics told 3NEWS the new technology will allow them to look for internal injuries.
"It's just really great being able to bring radiology into the field so that we can give our patients better care, better assessment and be able to plan," said HALO-Flight's Keely Klemcke.
The new technology was 2 years in the making. HALO-Flight said they also plan to use the imaging to help them give IV's to patients while in flight.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Sean Strawbridge resigns as Port of Corpus Christi CEO
- Valero officials: No 'offsite concerns' nor injuries reported during refinery fire
- Anglers reel in massive 14-foot shark on Padre Island
- Trestle Trail, if approved, will connect the city's Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve, Flour Bluff
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.