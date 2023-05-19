x
HALO-Flight announces new ultrasound technology

HALO-Flight paramedics told 3NEWS the new technology will allow them to look for internal injuries while in the air.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The air ambulance company HALO-Flight is taking their live saving abilities to new heights with the addition of ultrasounds. 

The new equipment allows paramedics to perform the image while up in the air in the helicopter. HALO-Flight paramedics told 3NEWS the new technology will allow them to look for internal injuries.

"It's just really great being able to bring radiology into the field so that we can give our patients better care, better assessment and be able to plan," said HALO-Flight's Keely Klemcke.

The new technology was 2 years in the making. HALO-Flight said they also plan to use the imaging to help them give IV's to patients while in flight.

    

