Lagarto (Kiii News) — This year's annual HALO-Flight Cook Off was a big turn out in Lagarto.

Nearly 30 contestants showed up for the competition where they all showed their support for the air ambulance Halo Flight.

The nonprofit life saving services has been serving the Coastal Bend for 31 years.

They can be launched out to rural areas at any given moment.

Halo Flight provides two critical care providers and can get them to definitive care within 20 minutes of the time they're alerted.

This year's grand champion was Grady Speed with "Grade A BBQ of Corpus Christi" and Reserve Grand was Jose Pulido with "Pigz in the Hood" from Edinburg.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII