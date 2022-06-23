HALO-Flight debuts new hangar with ribbon cutting ceremony

17 years ago HALO-Flight established the Beeville "mission ready" base. Since the base was established, flight crews have responded to more than 3,000 missions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in Bee County had a lot to celebrate as HALO-Flight debuted their new hangar with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

17 years ago HALO-Flight established the Beeville "mission ready" base. Since the base was established, flight crews have responded to more than 3,000 missions from that base.

Halo-Flight provides free education to healthcare workers and EMS personnel within the 26 county service area. The service helps make sure that residents receive air medical care when they need it most.

