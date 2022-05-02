HALO-flight responds to major accident near Robstown

The driver was unresponsive when EMS got to the scene, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major accident shut down a portion of Highway 44 near Robstown Monday morning.

HALO-flight responded to the accident which happened on Highway 44 near County Road 77 just before 8:30 Monday morning.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said the driver was coming from Alice toward Robstown when they left the roadway for unknown reasons. The driver overcorrected and ended up flipping several times.

The driver was unresponsive when EMS got to the scene, officials said. HALO-flight took the driver to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Highway 44 is still currently closed as of 10 a.m. while DPS investigates and crews clean up the road.

No further details about the crash are known at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as we get them.

