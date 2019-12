TRADEWINDS, Texas — San Patricio County deputies are working an accident on FM 136 and State Highway 188 near Tradewinds.

According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a pickup ran a stop sign and hit a car occupied by a female and her two children.

One child involved in the accident was taken to the hospital by HALO-Flight. An ambulance took the female driver and second child to the hospital.

Rivera said that the driver of the truck is fine.

