Hamlin Fountain & Gifts set to close after 62 years of business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you grew up in Corpus Christi odds are this store has been a part of your childhood memories.
Hamlin Fountain & Gifts will be closing their doors after 62 years of business.
The beloved Corpus Christi establishment will be shutting down on May 7, and residents are encouraged to come in and enjoy their soda fountain before they close.
Additionally, the store will have a 25-percent storewide sale for guests to take advantage of.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Brandon Portillo, man accused of causing crash that killed CCPD officer, found guilty
- Purple flag warning still in effect, venomous sea life poses threat to beachgoers
- Turning trash into treasure: Meet the Island resident who's making works of art from what she finds on the beach
- Report: Gov. Abbott's enhanced border inspections cost Texas, U.S. billions
- Corpus Christi residents expected to see property tax increase
- 'After hours' Goodwill donations dumped in parking lot create challenges for neighboring business owner
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.