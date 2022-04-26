Hamlin Fountain & Gifts set to close after 62 years of business

The beloved Corpus Christi establishment will be shutting down on May 7.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you grew up in Corpus Christi odds are this store has been a part of your childhood memories.

Hamlin Fountain & Gifts will be closing their doors after 62 years of business.

The beloved Corpus Christi establishment will be shutting down on May 7, and residents are encouraged to come in and enjoy their soda fountain before they close.

Additionally, the store will have a 25-percent storewide sale for guests to take advantage of.

For 62 years we’ve enjoyed opening our doors & welcoming our customers every morning & it’s been a fun ride! All good... Posted by Hamlin Fountain & Gifts on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

