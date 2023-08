A fire in an air conditioning unit produced a lot of smoke at the school, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to Hamlin Middle School Thursday for reports of a small fire on campus.

Students and staff were evacuated while the fire department put out a small fire in an AC unit in an unoccupied classroom that produced a lot of smoke, assistant fire chief Kenneth Erbin told 3NEWS at the scene.