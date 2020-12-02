CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hamlin Middle School posted to social media Tuesday evening about a security concern.

According to the school, they ended their dance after an alleged threat was made on social media.

The Corpus Christi Independent School Discit and Corpus Christi police were notified and increased police presence in the area.

Police determined that there was no active shooter at Hamlin Middle School, and kids were placed on a brief lockdown.

Chief Kirby Warnke says his department is looking into threats that were made on social media.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: