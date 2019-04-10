CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi Independent School District principal is using her battle with breast cancer as a way to raise awareness and teach students that they can fight through anything.

Hamlin Middle School has known Prudence Farrell as their fearless leader for the past three years.

Farrell handles tough situations daily, but in 2018 she was dealt the toughest of them all -- stage two breast cancer.

"Literally a week before I turned 40, I was doing a breast exam, and I felt a lump," Farrell said.

According to Farrell, doctors told her she had a more aggressive type that could spread to her brain. Farrell took the news and went to social media to start sharing her journey.

"Whether I was going to live life for six more months because you don't know or 60 more years, I was going to make a positive impact somehow," Farrell said.

Farrell documented each of her chemo treatments on Facebook.

Farrell decided to send an announcement out to her students and their parents, making them aware of her changes in appearance and asking that no one become discouraged.

"I hope that I can live by example for our students that we are all going to face challenges in our life but believe that you are stronger than what you face," Farrell said.

Farrell kept the mindset throughout her battle, and less than a year later, she was breast cancer-free.

"He said, 'Look, this is what it looked like before, and this is what it looks like now which looks normal,' and I was like in tears because I was like there is no way," Farrell said.

Farrell will be having a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery at the end of October.

