CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School teacher who turned himself in last week after being accused of having a relationship with a student is now back in the Nueces County Jail, according to authorities.

47-year-old Anthony Quintanilla turned himself in at the Nueces County Jail on Wednesday, Oct. 16, after allegations surfaced that he had been having an improper relationship with one of his students. He appeared in court the next day and was released after posting bond of $300,000.

However, according to Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke, Quintanilla was re-arrested this week after another potential victim was identified.

Quintanilla now faces a second charge of having an improper relationship with a student.

