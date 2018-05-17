The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a structure fire at an old empty storefront in the 2700 block of South Port Avenue.

It only took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control, but after what appeared to be a hand grenade was found inside the structure, the Corpus Christi Police Department Bomb Squad had to be called to the scene.

Firefighters said the structure appeared to be an abandoned storefront with a warehouse in the back. The fire was contained to the front portion of the structure.

Along with what appeared to be a hand grenade, firefighters also said they found drug paraphernalia there as well.

The fire is still under investigation and 3News is on the scene. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

